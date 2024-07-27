Maharashtra: Amit Shah’s mafia chief, Modi’s ‘guru’?

Addressing party workers at the BJP state convention in Pune on 21 July, Amit Shah called Sharad Pawar “the biggest mastermind of corruption in the country”. In a voice bristling with righteous indignation, he declared “if anyone is to be blamed for institutionalising corruption, it is undoubtedly Sharad Pawar”. The venue, ironically, was a stadium that was built at Pawar’s behest.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule called the home minister’s diatribe against her father and party chief “laughable”. Wasn’t it the BJP government that had awarded him the Padma Vibhushan? And while Prime Minister Narendra Modi did call Pawar a bhatakti atma (lost soul) during the Lok Sabha elections, the vehemence of Shah’s condemnation of Pawar took political circles by surprise.

It is no secret that the BJP has tried very hard to woo Pawar, going to the extent of suggesting that smaller parties and splinter groups in Maharashtra should seriously consider merging with the BJP. Pawar has shown no sign of wilting under pressure and is standing firm with the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) and the INDIA bloc. Could this frustration be the reason for Shah’s belligerence and intemperate language?

“Once we win Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand,” he shouted, “Rahul Gandhi’s arrogance would be shattered to smithereens.” The party workers, whose responses were only slightly more enthusiastic than the half-hearted clapping from the leaders on the stage, had to be theatrically urged to be louder in their affirmations.

Having harangued Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi, next in the firing line was “Shrimaan Uddhav Thackeray”, whom he accused of joining the cabal that had sought clemency for Yakub Memon, one of the accused in the Mumbai blast case. Shah was obviously referring to the united NCP of which Ajit Pawar was also a part. Did he forget that the BJP has joined hands with Ajit Pawar, and made him a deputy chief minister, with the finance portfolio?