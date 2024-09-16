Maharashtra awards 6,600 MW power contract to Adani Group amid opposition outcry

The Adani Group has secured a long-term contract to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra, outbidding rivals such as JSW Energy and Torrent Power with a competitive tariff of Rs 4.08 per unit. This rate, nearly a rupee lower than Maharashtra's current average electricity procurement cost, is expected to meet the state’s future power needs at a reduced cost.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) awarded the contract following a tender that combined 5,000 MW of solar energy and 1,600 MW of thermal power. Adani's bid, which included 1,496 MW from its new ultra-supercritical thermal capacity and 5,000 MW solar energy from its Khavda renewable park in Gujarat, emerged victorious over competitors. The company is set to begin power supplies within 48 months.

However, the deal has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the ruling Mahayuti alliance, accusing the government of fast-tracking the agreement in its final days before an anticipated "landslide defeat" in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.