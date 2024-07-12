Maharashtra Cong protests against Adani group over smart meter installation, power tariff hike

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday, 11 July staged a protest at Bandra Kurla Complex here seeking an immediate halt to the installation of smart meters by the Adani Group.

The opposition party also protested against hike in electricity tariffs in the state.

Maharashtra Congress' working president Naseem Khan said Adani Electricity had hiked the power tariff and was looting Mumbaikars under the guise of smart meters.

"We demand that smart meter installation be stopped and hike in electricity tariff be immediately rolled back," Khan said.

The party said its 'morcha' was stopped by the police.

Later, a delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar met representatives of Adani Electricity.