Halal homes? Outrage! But sorry, regular flats not for you either

In yet another spectacular display of selective outrage, Maharashtra’s ruling BJP has discovered its latest existential threat: a proposed 'halal lifestyle township' near Karjat, 100 km from Mumbai. Apparently, Muslims trying to live in houses where they won’t be turned away at the gate is now a “direct assault on constitutional values”.

Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye fumed that using religion to promote real estate was unacceptable and “divisive”. That would be almost touching in its idealism — if Muslims weren’t already routinely shown the door when they apply for flats in Hindu housing societies. One might call this hypocrisy, but in the world of Indian politics it passes for consistency.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken notice of the Karjat project and MahaRERA is busy checking paperwork, because nothing alarms the state quite like Muslims daring to organise their housing in a country where the phrase “no Muslims allowed” has appeared more than once in rental ads.

Upadhye thundered that projects like Karjat build “walls of religious separation”. One wonders where he was when Mumbai brokers openly admitted they wouldn’t show properties in Hindu colonies to Muslim clients, or when a Muslim couple in Noida was turned away from a housing society because “residents were uncomfortable”, or when late-night protests broke out in Moradabad's posh TDI City housing society after a house in the Hindu-majority colony was sold to a Muslim doctor.

Apparently, discrimination is acceptable when it’s unspoken and practised by private societies — but intolerable if Muslims seek to bypass it by creating their own safe spaces.