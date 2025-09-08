‘DevaBhau’ advert featuring Fadnavis sparks political row in Maharashtra
Origins of costly advertisement remain unclear, fuelling speculation and sharp criticism from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi
A full front-page advertisement titled ‘DevaBhau’, published in several leading newspapers across Maharashtra and depicting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has triggered a major political storm.
The origins of the costly advertisement remain unclear, fuelling speculation and sharp criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) accused the ruling BJP and its allies of misusing funds, even hinting at the involvement of black money.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut questioned the identity of the “invisible donor,” suggesting the campaign may have cost Rs 40–50 crore. “Every Marathi holds Shivaji Maharaj in the highest regard. But using his image for political mileage and self-promotion is improper. The anonymity behind the advertisement raises serious doubts about the source of funding,” Raut said.
Echoing the concerns, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar took to social media, remarking that while farmers were committing suicide daily and the state was reeling under heavy rains, the government was associated with expensive publicity campaigns.
Pawar claimed he had learnt that the advertisements were issued unilaterally by a minister from an allied party, without informing Fadnavis himself. “If that is true, who is this minister and where did the crores come from? Transparency is needed,” he demanded.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of the state government’s decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazette in Marathwada, recognising Marathas as Kunbis and enabling them to claim reservation under the OBC category—a move that has intensified political sensitivities in the region.
Responding to the allegations, BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the criticism. “If someone has issued an advertisement, why does it bother them? During the MVA rule, how many advertisements were issued by Uddhav Thackeray?” he asked.
Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also downplayed the row, insisting the government was focused on governance rather than credit. “We are not competing for recognition.
Justice has been delivered to both the Maratha and OBC communities under this government. Devendra Ji and I are working as a team in our second innings, and our agenda remains development and welfare of the poor,” Shinde said.
As the political tussle intensifies, the identity of the advertiser behind ‘DevaBhau’ and the source of the funding remain unanswered, leaving the controversy wide open.
