Maha braces for heavy rain as low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall between 26 and 28 September, following the development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, authorities said on Thursday, 25 September.

The southwest monsoon is not likely to withdraw from the state before 5 October, according to the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

Rainfall forecast

South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are expected to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of 26 September, with Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded likely to witness showers. Light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in other parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Authorities have also issued warnings about a possible rise in water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan, and the Western Ghats, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams.