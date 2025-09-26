Maha braces for heavy rain as low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal
Authorities warn of rising dam levels in south Marathwada, Konkan, and Western Ghats, raising flood risks
Several parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall between 26 and 28 September, following the development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, authorities said on Thursday, 25 September.
The southwest monsoon is not likely to withdraw from the state before 5 October, according to the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).
Rainfall forecast
South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are expected to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of 26 September, with Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded likely to witness showers. Light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in other parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
Authorities have also issued warnings about a possible rise in water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan, and the Western Ghats, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams.
Advisory for farmers and citizens
The state agriculture department has advised farmers to plan operations in line with the forecast and to safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds. The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.
Ongoing impact of rains
Maharashtra has already been experiencing continuous rainfall in 31 districts this month. Heavy rains and flooding have damaged 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops, particularly in the Marathwada region, and claimed several lives in recent days.
The state government has allocated Rs 2,215 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund to address the crisis and has sought additional funds from the Centre to aid recovery.
The combination of a lingering monsoon and the incoming low-pressure system has heightened the risk of further flooding, crop loss, and damage to infrastructure, prompting officials to remain on high alert across the state.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines