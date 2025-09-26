Odisha on alert as low-pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain warning

Dark monsoon clouds gathered ominously over Odisha on Thursday, 25 September, as the state braced for nature’s next onslaught, with the government placing 18 districts on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains brewing from a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Special relief commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh held a video conference with district collectors, directing them to take precautionary measures, keep response teams ready and ensure that officials remain stationed at their posts to deal with any emergencies.

IMD forecast and expected landfall

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said an upper air cyclonic circulation over the east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal led to the formation of a low-pressure area at 5:30 pm on Thursday. The system is expected to intensify into a depression by the evening of 26 September and make landfall along the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts on the morning of 27 September, she added.

As per the forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Koraput and Malkangiri, while other districts of south Odisha may also experience heavy to very heavy showers.