Maharashtra cites 64 Maoist front organisations to defend security law in HC

Maharashtra cited 64 active Maoist front organisations in its defence of the Special Public Security Act before the Bombay High Court

The government said the law was necessary to tackle extremist networks; petitioners challenged its provisions as vague and excessively broad

The court granted the petitioners time to respond to the government’s affidavit

The Maharashtra government has defended the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act before the Bombay High Court, citing Union home ministry data that it said identified 64 active Maoist front organisations in the state — the highest number in the country.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, the government described Maharashtra as a “focal point for urban Maoist activities” and argued that the spread of such networks required a dedicated law to prevent and address unlawful, subversive and extremist activities.

The affidavit was submitted in response to petitions filed by Congress, the Communist Party of India and social activists challenging the legislation. The petitioners contend that the Act gives the executive excessive powers through vaguely defined offences and provisions governing the designation of unlawful organisations.

Defending the legislation, the government said it sought to balance fundamental freedoms with the state’s responsibility to maintain public order and safeguard national integrity. It argued that the growing presence of extremist networks made a special legal framework necessary.