Maharashtra 'conquers' Omicron? No cases for past 60 days

Since then, the state continued to notch regular incidence of Omicron cases with the final tally standing at 5,726, the highest in India.



Not willing to take chances, the state government kept a hawk's eye vigil at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and other airports for domestic passengers and carried out random checks on lakhs of arrivals to weed out the potential infected ones.



Hospitals in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and certain other areas from where a large number of Omicron cases were reported were on high-alert and the situation was finally brought under control after three months.



However, on April 6, the state had another scare with a suspected Omicron XE variant infectee - a 50-year-old South African films costume designer - but it was later denied by the Centre.