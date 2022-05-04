Maharashtra peaceful as MNS starts 'anti-loudspeaker' campaign

Police have deployed tight security in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, aided by over 30,000 Home Guards, QRT and other units, and there have been no reports of any untoward incidents so far.



Mumbai Police Commissioner personally went around some sensitive spots in Dharavi and south Mumbai to oversee the security arrangements and deter MNS workers from creating any law and order issues.



The MNS leaders referred to the Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. and said that their campaign will continue as announced before.



Party Spokesperson Sandip Deshpande said that the activists are ready to face action -- "Let the police do their job, we will do our jobs" -- as police continued to round up MNS workers from Mumbai and other areas in the state.