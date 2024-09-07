Maharashtra Diary: An act of god or an act of fraud?

The last time the BJP was tripped up by Shivaji was in 2019 when a sycophantic book Aaj Ke Shivaji - Narendra Modi was published. The parallel drawn between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the prime minister shocked people.

Shivaji’s direct descendants—Shivendra Raje Bhosale of the Satara branch of the family, then a BJP MLA, and Sambhaji Chhatrapati, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from the Kolhapur seat of the Chhatrapati kings—called for a ban on the book. Protests broke out across the state and the book quickly sank into oblivion.

Come 2024, and PM Modi finds himself in double trouble. A 35-foot bronze statue of Shivaji that was unveiled by Modi on Navy Day (4 December 2023) came crashing down on 26 August 2024, barely eight months after the inauguration. Chief minister Eknath Shinde blamed the Indian Navy for poor construction. A defence spokesman was quoted as saying, “A private contractor constructed it. The Indian Navy only installed the statue.”

With the Konkan coast being no stranger to gale-force winds, storms and cyclones, the blame-game led to howls of protest. Photographs revealed that the statue was hollow. As more details came tumbling out, the opposition pointed to the fact that the sculptor commissioned for the project, 24-year-old Jaideep Apte from Thane, happened to be a friend of the chief minister’s son.

As outrage grew, Apte sought to defend himself in an interview to a sympathetic Marathi newspaper Sanatan Prabhat, brought out by the Sanatan Sanstha. A frightened Apte tied himself in knots, claiming he was given only six months to complete a statue that would normally have taken three years.