Maha doctor’s death: Accused held after note on palm names rapist, harasser

In a tragic incident that has rocked Maharashtra's Satara district, authorities on Saturday arrested a software engineer in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor.

Prashant Bankar, named in a poignant suicide note written on the doctor’s palm, was taken into custody by a Phaltan police team in Pune, officials said.

She had written a suicide note on her palm, naming two men she accused of contributing to her despair.

The young doctor, serving at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, was discovered lifeless in a hotel room on Thursday evening — a quiet space turned tragic witness to her final moments.