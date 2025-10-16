Durgapur gang-rape: Congress condemns ‘selective activism’

A major political storm erupted on Thursday, 16 October, following the submission of a detailed report by West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit medical student in Durgapur. The move has sparked sharp criticism from Opposition parties, with the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing the Centre and certain governors of engaging in “selective activism” targeting states not governed by the BJP.

According to sources within Raj Bhavan, the governor’s report is based on his recent visit to Durgapur, where he met the victim’s family. However, the precise contents of the report have not been made public.

Congress leaders alleged a double standard in addressing crimes based on the ruling party in the state. Udit Raj questioned why similar action was not taken in Odisha, another state where heinous crimes against women have occurred under a non-BJP government. He told IANS, “Why hasn't this been done in Odisha? The Governor there showed no urgency. Such steps are taken only where the Opposition is in power. A crime was indeed committed, but is step-motherly treatment meted out to the Opposition a democracy?”