Durgapur gang-rape: Congress condemns ‘selective activism’
Congress leaders allege a double standard in addressing crimes based on the ruling party in the state
A major political storm erupted on Thursday, 16 October, following the submission of a detailed report by West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit medical student in Durgapur. The move has sparked sharp criticism from Opposition parties, with the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing the Centre and certain governors of engaging in “selective activism” targeting states not governed by the BJP.
According to sources within Raj Bhavan, the governor’s report is based on his recent visit to Durgapur, where he met the victim’s family. However, the precise contents of the report have not been made public.
Congress leaders alleged a double standard in addressing crimes based on the ruling party in the state. Udit Raj questioned why similar action was not taken in Odisha, another state where heinous crimes against women have occurred under a non-BJP government. He told IANS, “Why hasn't this been done in Odisha? The Governor there showed no urgency. Such steps are taken only where the Opposition is in power. A crime was indeed committed, but is step-motherly treatment meted out to the Opposition a democracy?”
Supporting the criticism, Congress MP Imran Masood added, “The same vigilance should be applied across all states. Why is only the West Bengal governor so active? What about rape cases in BJP-ruled states?”
Surendra Rajput, Congress spokesperson, also highlighted perceived inaction by governors in BJP-ruled states, citing Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. He said, “Anandiben Patel from Uttar Pradesh should wake up. According to NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh records the highest number of crimes against women. She could have submitted a report. Similarly, Haryana’s Governor could have reported the IPS officer suicide case, and Madhya Pradesh on farmers’ issues. The BJP is using Governors to target non-BJP states — it’s an attack on the federal structure.”
The Samajwadi Party echoed these concerns, with Azam Khan questioning the selective response in Uttar Pradesh compared to West Bengal. “In Bengal, the governor becomes very serious and active because Trinamool is in power. If a similar case occurs in Uttar Pradesh, our governor does not seem to care. Just a few days ago, a gang-rape occurred in Lucknow—what action was taken? The BJP sees crime only in Bengal, not in states it governs,” he said.
The Durgapur incident, which occurred on the night of 10 October, involved a second-year medical student from Odisha enrolled at a private college and hospital in the city. Preliminary reports indicate that after leaving the college around 8 pm to purchase food, the victim was allegedly dragged into a nearby forested area and gang-raped.
The incident has not only drawn widespread condemnation but has also intensified the political debate over Governor activism, federal accountability, and gender-based violence in India, highlighting the complex interplay between law, governance, and partisan politics.
With IANS inputs
