Maharashtra drought: Lawyers seek release of farmers jailed in minor cases

Lawyers seek humanitarian release of poor farmers and agricultural labourers jailed in minor cases.

Maharashtra's drought has hit more than 300 talukas, with Marathwada among the worst-affected regions.

Memorandum invokes BNSS provisions and a central scheme to help eligible undertrials secure release.

A group of lawyers in Maharashtra's Jalna district has appealed to the state government to release poor farmers and agricultural labourers imprisoned in minor criminal cases, arguing that their continued detention is adding to the hardship faced by families already struggling with the drought.

The lawyers submitted a memorandum to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, 8 November through in-charge district collector Ramesh Missal, seeking the release of eligible prisoners on humanitarian grounds. They pointed out that families were facing severe financial difficulties because their principal earning members were behind bars.

The appeal comes as Maharashtra grapples with a widespread drought following a deficient and uneven monsoon. The state has declared more than 300 of its 358 talukas drought-affected, with Marathwada among the worst-hit regions. The region recorded a rainfall deficit of around 38 per cent, while several districts, including Jalna, received barely half their normal rainfall. Prolonged dry spells have damaged crops, reduced soil moisture and threatened agricultural employment, leaving farming households and daily-wage workers particularly vulnerable.