Maharashtra's Rs 30,000-cr drought assistance demand inadequate: Rohit Pawar
NCP (SP) leader seeks Rs 1 lakh per hectare for affected farmers and Rs 25,000 for agricultural labourers, alleging that existing relief measures fall short of the crisis
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday claimed that the Rs 30,000 crore in drought assistance sought by the Maharashtra government from the Centre was inadequate, as it would translate into relief of only Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Shivani village in Ausa tehsil of Latur district to assess drought-hit areas, Pawar also criticised the relief announced by the Devendra Fadnavis government, calling it insufficient given the severity of the agrarian crisis.
“The state government has sought Rs 30,000 crore in assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the proposed assistance seems to translate to just Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers,” said the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.
“Why can't the Maharashtra government provide Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per hectare from its own resources? Farmers need assistance, but what about agricultural labourers? They too are facing severe financial distress,” he added.
Questioning the delay in disbursing the Rs 5,000 immediate assistance announced for farmers ahead of Deepavali, Pawar claimed that only around 40 per cent of farmers had received the amount so far.
He demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for affected farmers and financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for agricultural labourers. He warned that a major protest would be organised during the legislature's Winter Session if the government failed to address the demands.
Flags distress among farmers and labourers
Pawar also expressed concern over alleged harassment of borrowers by microfinance recovery agents, claiming that agents in several areas were using violence, threats and intimidation to recover loans.
He said such coercive practices were pushing distressed families towards extreme steps, including suicide, and questioned what action the government was taking against those responsible.
Alleging that the government was more focused on politics than the plight of farmers, Pawar said people in several areas were facing shortages of drinking water and fodder for cattle.
He added that several families had been forced to migrate to Pune and other cities in search of livelihoods. Some livestock owners, he claimed, were selling cattle worth around Rs 80,000 for just Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.
Pawar also brushed aside a media query about allegations that water was being diverted by his Baramati Agro for industrial use, saying he preferred to respond to people with an adequate understanding of the subject.