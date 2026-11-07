Maharashtra's Rs 30,000-cr drought assistance demand inadequate: Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday claimed that the Rs 30,000 crore in drought assistance sought by the Maharashtra government from the Centre was inadequate, as it would translate into relief of only Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Shivani village in Ausa tehsil of Latur district to assess drought-hit areas, Pawar also criticised the relief announced by the Devendra Fadnavis government, calling it insufficient given the severity of the agrarian crisis.

“The state government has sought Rs 30,000 crore in assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the proposed assistance seems to translate to just Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per hectare for farmers,” said the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA.

“Why can't the Maharashtra government provide Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per hectare from its own resources? Farmers need assistance, but what about agricultural labourers? They too are facing severe financial distress,” he added.

Questioning the delay in disbursing the Rs 5,000 immediate assistance announced for farmers ahead of Deepavali, Pawar claimed that only around 40 per cent of farmers had received the amount so far.