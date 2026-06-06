Rohit Pawar to launch indefinite hunger strike over Maharashtra farm loan waiver scheme

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has announced an indefinite hunger strike from 12 June, accusing the Maharashtra government of misleading farmers through a farm loan waiver scheme that he claims is burdened with restrictive eligibility conditions.

The Indian Express reported that the protest will begin in Pandharpur, with Pawar demanding a comprehensive loan waiver and a series of policy changes aimed at providing relief to farmers facing mounting financial distress.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Pawar alleged that farmers who had been grappling with economic hardship for the past several years had expected meaningful debt relief, but the conditions attached to the government's recently announced scheme would prevent a large number of beneficiaries from receiving assistance.

He said the agitation was intended to secure justice for indebted farmers and urged citizens and farmer organisations to support the movement.

According to Pawar, the government should remove all restrictive conditions and provide a blanket farm loan waiver instead of limiting benefits through eligibility clauses.

Among his key demands is the withdrawal of the provision that limits assistance to Rs 50,000 for farmers who had benefited under the 2019 loan waiver programme. He has called for a uniform loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for all eligible farmers, irrespective of whether they had received benefits under previous schemes.