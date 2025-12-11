Over 6.5 lakh farmers in Maharashtra yet to receive 2017 loan waiver benefits

Nearly 6.56 lakh farmers in Maharashtra, found eligible under the 2017 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, have still not received their loan waiver benefits, the state government has revealed. The disclosure comes almost eight years after the scheme was announced.

State sooperation minister Babasaheb Patil informed the Assembly on Thursday in response to questions raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav and others regarding the government’s handling of farmers’ welfare.

Patil highlighted that implementing the scheme for the remaining eligible farmers would require around Rs 5,975.51 crore. However, the state has allocated only Rs 500 crore through supplementary demands, leaving a significant gap in funding.

The Minister also noted that the Bombay High Court had directed the government to extend benefits to all eligible farmers, but the current allocation falls far short of the required amount, suggesting continued non-compliance with the court order.