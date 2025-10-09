Rohit Pawar accuses Maharashtra govt of inflating farmer relief figures

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for allegedly misleading farmers by trumpeting inflated numbers for rain and flood assistance, a move he claims is aimed at gaining political favour ahead of local body elections.

Speaking to the media, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed also insisted the government should not sidestep debate on farmers’ distress by cutting short the upcoming winter legislative session scheduled for December, and blamed the administration for habitually prioritising optics over action.

In September, heavy rainfall and floods battered Marathwada and neighbouring areas, ravaging crops across 68.69 lakh hectares statewide. In response, the state government unveiled a relief package worth Rs 31,628 crore, covering crop damage, soil erosion, housing, cattle sheds, hospital treatment, ex gratia payments, and more.

But Pawar dismissed the announcement as 'vague and deceptive' and warned it would 'remain on paper' without real follow‑through. He demanded that the government declare a 'wet drought' for affected areas and provide robust aid rather than token measures.

“Farm labourers should be given Rs 26,000 per family for the next six months to survive,” he asserted, accusing the administration of reneging on its pledge of a farm loan waiver and camouflaging neglect under the guise of relief.