Jumping through hoops for debt relief

The farmer in Maharashtra has seen this before. The state government announces a farm loan waiver scheme and trumpets it as big relief. Then come the confusing terms and conditions. And then the digital rollout beyond his comprehension. It’s no different this time.

The eligibility criteria of the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana’, announced with much fanfare earlier this month by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has left farmers befuddled. It has come after much delay, imperilling their chances of getting fresh crop loans from banks even as sowing operations commence for the kharif season.

Farmer organisations are up in arms against the scheme, which they say is more a stunt, and the government has now set up a sub-committee to rework conditions, further delaying its rollout. Maharashtra’s latest ‘Karjmukti Yojana’ is the handiwork of a committee constituted in November 2025 to recommend how farmers could be rid of their outstanding loans.

This is Maharashtra’s fourth farm loan waiver since 2017 — in itself an admission that despite three previous efforts, the state’s farmers have been unable to escape the debt trap. “This waiver is more propaganda than anything else,” veteran farmer leader Vijay Jawandhia told National Herald. The real issue is their paltry and sagging income, despite prime minister Narendra Modi’s grandstanding about doubling farm incomes.

“Unless the Centre implements its promise to increase minimum support prices, the endless cycle of debt won’t end,” Jawandhia says. When fuel and fertiliser prices are skyrocketing and the price of farm produce stagnating, how will the farmer survive, he asks.