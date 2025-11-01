Maharashtra government forms SIT to probe woman doctor’s death in Satara
The move follows criticism of the state’s law and order and LoP Rahul Gandhi’s call for a probe into the doctor’s death
The Maharashtra government has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged death by suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district, following mounting public and political pressure.
The young doctor, originally from Beed district in central Maharashtra, was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan on 23 October. A note written on her palm accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeatedly raping her and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Both men have since been arrested.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the director general of police to constitute an SIT under a woman IPS officer to investigate the case, an official confirmed on Friday. The decision comes amid widespread criticism of the state government’s handling of law and order issues.
The move follows growing demands from citizens, activists, and opposition parties for a transparent investigation and justice for the victim’s family. The doctor’s relatives had also appealed for an SIT probe, expressing concern that crucial evidence could be destroyed as several days had already passed since her death.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the victim’s family and assured them of his support. Rahul, who was campaigning in Bihar at the time, contacted the doctor’s parents and siblings through the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who had visited their home in Kavadgaon village, Beed district.
According to Maharashtra Congress leaders, the family requested Rahul Gandhi to press the state government for an SIT probe, fearing mishandling of the case. Rahul later reiterated his commitment to seeking justice for the family.
Earlier, in a social media post, Rahul had sharply criticised the Maharashtra government, describing the incident as a reflection of the “inhumane and insensitive” nature of the Devendra Fadnavis administration.
“A promising doctor daughter, who aspired to alleviate the pain of others, became a victim of persecution by criminals entrenched in a corrupt system and power structure,” Rahul wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
He further added, “The very authority tasked with protecting citizens committed the most heinous crime against this innocent woman — rape and exploitation. When power becomes a shield for criminals, from whom can justice be expected? Dr. Sampada’s death exposes the inhumane and insensitive face of this BJP government.”
The tragic case has sparked outrage across Maharashtra, with women’s groups and rights organisations demanding stronger accountability mechanisms to prevent such incidents and ensure swift justice for victims of sexual assault.