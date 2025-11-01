Maharashtra government forms SIT to probe woman doctor’s death in Satara

The Maharashtra government has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged death by suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district, following mounting public and political pressure.

The young doctor, originally from Beed district in central Maharashtra, was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan on 23 October. A note written on her palm accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeatedly raping her and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Both men have since been arrested.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the director general of police to constitute an SIT under a woman IPS officer to investigate the case, an official confirmed on Friday. The decision comes amid widespread criticism of the state government’s handling of law and order issues.

The move follows growing demands from citizens, activists, and opposition parties for a transparent investigation and justice for the victim’s family. The doctor’s relatives had also appealed for an SIT probe, expressing concern that crucial evidence could be destroyed as several days had already passed since her death.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the victim’s family and assured them of his support. Rahul, who was campaigning in Bihar at the time, contacted the doctor’s parents and siblings through the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who had visited their home in Kavadgaon village, Beed district.