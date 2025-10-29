Rahul Gandhi vows justice for family of Satara doctor who died after alleged rape, harassment

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke with the family of Dr. Sampada Munde, a 28-year-old government doctor from Satara who died by suicide last week after allegedly facing sexual assault and harassment.

Gandhi assured the family that justice would be delivered and that the matter would not be allowed to fade from public memory.

During his interaction with the bereaved family, Gandhi was joined by Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal and Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu, who expressed solidarity with the victim’s relatives.

“What happened to Dr. Sampada Munde raises serious questions about women’s safety in society. We stand firmly with her family and justice will be ensured at any cost,” Gandhi said.

The tragic incident, which has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, occurred on the night of October 23, when Dr. Munde was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan town, Satara district. The young doctor, originally from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara, allegedly endured prolonged mental and sexual harassment.

According to police, she left a suicide note written on her palm, accusing suspended police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeatedly raping her and a software engineer, Prashant Bankar, the son of her landlord, of mentally harassing her.

Police investigations revealed that Dr. Munde had attended a Lakshmi Puja at Bankar’s residence earlier that evening, where a heated argument reportedly broke out over photographs. She later checked into a nearby hotel, where she was later found dead. The post-mortem confirmed death due to asphyxia caused by hanging.