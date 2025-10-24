Maharashtra doctor suicide sparks probe into charge of sexual harassment by police

A 28-year-old woman doctor working at a government hospital in Phaltan tehsil, Satara district, Maharashtra, died by suicide on Friday, 24 October. Her body was found in a hotel room the previous night.

In a chilling suicide note written on her palm, the doctor accused two police officers — sub-inspector Gopal Badane and constable Prashant Bankar — of raping and mentally harassing her repeatedly over the past five months.

The doctor hailed from Beed district and was regarded as a symbol of determination and hope in her rural community. Locals in her home villages of Kotharban and Kavadgaon are mourning her untimely death.

The Opposition Congress hit out at the Mahayuti government and said the incident reflects a breakdown in law and order. The incident raises grave concerns about the safety of women when those entrusted with their protection reportedly turn perpetrators, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Maharashtra chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate suspension of the accused officers and called for strict action. “We have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The allegations in the suicide note are under investigation,” said a Satara police official.