Maharashtra doctor suicide sparks probe into charge of sexual harassment by police
The 28-year-old government doctor accused two police officers of rape and mental harassment in a suicide note written on her palm
A 28-year-old woman doctor working at a government hospital in Phaltan tehsil, Satara district, Maharashtra, died by suicide on Friday, 24 October. Her body was found in a hotel room the previous night.
In a chilling suicide note written on her palm, the doctor accused two police officers — sub-inspector Gopal Badane and constable Prashant Bankar — of raping and mentally harassing her repeatedly over the past five months.
The doctor hailed from Beed district and was regarded as a symbol of determination and hope in her rural community. Locals in her home villages of Kotharban and Kavadgaon are mourning her untimely death.
The Opposition Congress hit out at the Mahayuti government and said the incident reflects a breakdown in law and order. The incident raises grave concerns about the safety of women when those entrusted with their protection reportedly turn perpetrators, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.
Maharashtra chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate suspension of the accused officers and called for strict action. “We have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The allegations in the suicide note are under investigation,” said a Satara police official.
The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, directing the local police to ensure strict action against those involved. Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe described the suicide as a serious issue and has written to the CM demanding stringent action.
Family members revealed that the doctor had spoken about harassment at work shortly before her death. Her aunt Pragya Munde said, “She was bright and ambitious. The pressure she faced led her to take this extreme step. The culprits must be punished.” Another relative voiced concerns over alleged attempts to influence the post-mortem report.
State ministers have urged an impartial and thorough investigation, including forensic analysis, while also cautioning against any media trial. Opposition leaders criticised the government for failing to ensure women’s safety.
The tragedy highlights ongoing challenges faced by women professionals in Maharashtra and intensifies calls for accountability within the police system.
With agency inputs
Suicide Prevention Helpline: If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the 24/7 national helpline 9152987821 or visit for support and resources