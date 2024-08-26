Maharashtra govt adopts Unified Pension Scheme for state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday, 25 August, decided to implement the unified pension scheme (UPS) for state government employees that was announced by the union government a day earlier.

On Saturday, the Narendra Modi-led Centre approved the UPS for central government employees who had joined service after 1 January 2004. Employees covered under the National Pension Scheme who opt for the UPS will be eligible for an assured pension of 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before their superannuation. The minimum qualifying term of service has been kept at 25 years.

The Maharashtra cabinet's version of the UPS will be effective from March and will benefit all state government employees, an official said.

The tenure of the Maharashtra assembly ends in November this year, with polls likely to be held in October–November.

"The cabinet also cleared the proposal to expand the uninterrupted power supply scheme to more farmers in the state. They would get supply during the day.

"It cleared the Rs 7,000 crore Nar-Par-Girna river linking scheme that would primarily benefit north Maharashtra districts like Nashik and Jalgaon," the official added.

The project involves lifting 9.19 TMC of water from the Nar, Par, and Auranga rivers, carrying it through a 14.56 km tunnel, and releasing it in the Girna river basin near the Chankapur dam.

The cabinet statement said it would benefit around 50,000 hectares of agricultural land under irrigation.