Maharashtra: Playing for time with fingers crossed and ATMs busy

Will delaying elections in Maharashtra make it any easier for the BJP/ Mahayuti to retain power in the state? Or would early elections have served those interests better? The poser from political scientist Suhas Palshikar on social media platform X provoked many responses; most felt it’ll make no difference or that the delay would only make it worse for the Mahayuti coalition.

In 2019, the Assembly election in the state concluded by 21 October and results were announced three days later. Assembly elections in Maharashtra have been held simultaneously with Haryana since 2009. This time, while Haryana will vote on 1 October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to delay the announcement of poll dates for Maharashtra, citing monsoons and festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali as reasons.

The Opposition has slammed the decision. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the real reason is that the BJP/ Mahayuti government knows its days are numbered and wants to squeeze as much money as possible out of the system before its time is up.

In fact, the coalition government announcing a sudden spree of welfare schemes, cash transfers and projects (like the Pune Metro) has been likened to students cramming desperately before their final exam after taking it easy all year. The BJP may also be imagining that a reasonable performance in the Haryana Assembly election and a possible split in the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand may positively impact its prospects in Maharashtra.

While Eknath Shinde is brimming with confidence, especially after winning seven Lok Sabha seats compared to the BJP’s nine, most commentators think his confidence is misplaced. Another possible rationale for delaying the poll announcement is that the government wants its cash doles to women and unemployed young men to reach the maximum possible number of people before the elections are held.