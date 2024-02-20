Maharashtra govt passes bill providing 10 pc quota for Marathas in education and jobs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, 20 February tabled a bill in the state legislative assembly, proposing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 also proposed that after the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years.

A day-long special session of the state legislature on Maratha quota is currently underway.

Notably, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday, 16 February submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. The massive exercise covered nearly 2.5 crore families.