Maharashtra govt seeks World Bank's assistance for upgrading infra and capacity building

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the World Bank's assistance for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with the World Bank's executive directors here on Sunday, Shinde said the World Bank was not just a fund-giving body, but a source of knowledge for developing countries.

The partnership with the World Bank will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities, the chief minister said.