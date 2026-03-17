Maharashtra introduces kerosene as alternative fuel amid LPG shortage

Facing a deepening LPG shortage, the Maharashtra government has announced that kerosene will now be provided as an alternative cooking fuel. State food and supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said in the assembly on 17 March that kerosene will be made available at select petrol pumps, with distribution plans being coordinated at the district level.

Currently priced at Rs 61 per litre, kerosene supply is set to be reorganised for better accessibility. Bhujbal assured that hospitals, crematoriums, old-age homes, orphanages, and educational institutions will receive 100 per cent of their gas requirements, while defence, government agencies and the aviation sector will get 70 per cent allocation.

Addressing rampant black marketing of LPG cylinders, the government conducted raids at over 2,000 locations, seizing more than 1,200 cylinders and arresting 18 individuals. Despite concerns, Bhujbal emphasised that LPG stocks remain adequate and urged citizens to avoid panic buying or long queues.

Recent price hikes include a Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG and Rs 115 for commercial LPG, while petrol prices remain stable. Following central directives, domestic gas supply is being prioritised.

Congress MLA Nana Patole criticised the government's response, demanding that educational institutions and hostels receive domestic LPG cylinders to prevent the closure of student canteens.

The crisis has severely impacted daily-wage labourers in hotels, construction sites and small industries, many of whom hail from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Over 50,000 workers across 4,000+ construction sites, along with more than a million manufacturing employees, face growing food and employment challenges.

Workers like Mohammed Farooq and Sanjay Singh from Bandra have opted to return to their hometowns in Madhubani to avoid hardships similar to the COVID-19 lockdown. Others in Pune and Nashik share their plans to temporarily leave work until the situation improves.