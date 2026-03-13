From Dharavi to five-star hotels: LPG crisis shrinks Mumbai’s idli supply
Small businesses across Maharashtra face production disruptions while opposition attacks state government over gas crisis
The ongoing LPG shortage in Maharashtra is beginning to disrupt thousands of small industries in Dharavi — Asia’s largest slum — with even the supply of idlis to Mumbai’s five-star hotels reportedly affected.
Spread across about 600 acres and home to nearly a million people, Dharavi hosts thousands of small and medium enterprises engaged in leather processing, pottery, recycling and food production. Among these are several businesses that produce idli and dosa batter for eateries across the city.
Industry representatives say if idli batter production slows down, the impact will be felt not only on Mumbai’s streets but also in upscale restaurants and hotels. At present, fewer idlis are reportedly reaching five-star hotels from Dharavi because of the gas shortage.
According to A.P. Srinivasan, adviser to the Dharavi Ann Padarth Utpadak Unnati Sangh, there are around six major food units in Dharavi that each produce nearly 1 lakh idlis daily. However, the LPG crisis has begun to affect their operations. “If the situation does not improve, workers employed in these units may start returning to their villages,” Srinivasan said.
The shortage is also affecting traditional pottery units. Several potters rely on LPG cylinders to fire clay products, and disruptions in supply are threatening their livelihoods.
Across Dharavi and neighbouring industrial areas of Mumbai, the scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to hit small manufacturing units, fabrication workshops and factories. Industry representatives warn that automobile, steel and engineering units in the Mumbai region could also suffer significant losses if supplies do not stabilise.
Statewide, production in nearly 2,500 industrial units could be affected, according to industry estimates. Business groups have urged the government to urgently restore normal gas supplies or arrange alternative fuel sources, warning that the crisis could hinder the state’s industrial growth.
Meanwhile, the gas shortage continues to disrupt daily life across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai. Long queues remain common outside gas agencies, and reports have emerged of heated arguments and even scuffles involving people waiting to obtain cylinders.
Opposition parties have stepped up their criticism of the ruling Mahayuti government over the issue, arguing that the shortage is forcing small hotels, restaurants and catering businesses to shut down operations.
Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole staged a protest inside the Vidhan Bhavan complex, holding symbolic LPG cylinders to highlight the crisis.
The protests came during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature, where several ministers, ruling party legislators and government officials were reportedly absent from proceedings. Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has directed the state government to take action against officials who were missing from the House.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also not present in the Assembly on Friday. As the crisis deepened, opposition legislators from Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) moved an adjournment motion demanding a response from the chief minister.
The motion triggered noisy scenes in the Assembly, forcing proceedings to be adjourned for about 10 minutes before business resumed.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said the gas shortage had affected people across the country and the state, accusing both the central and state governments of failing to respond.
“Neither the prime minister at the Centre nor the chief minister in the state is giving any answers,” he said. “Along with commercial LPG, the shortage of domestic cylinders is also worsening. The distribution system in the state has completely collapsed.”
Congress MLA Nana Patole also said the crisis was affecting thousands of students and working people living in hostels in cities such as Mumbai and Pune. “They are facing serious difficulties in arranging food and meals,” Patole said. “The state government has completely failed to deal with this problem.”
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