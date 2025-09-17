Maharashtra: Kalyan villagers oppose Adani subsidiary’s proposed cement plant

Residents of Mohone and surrounding villages in Maharashtra’s Kalyan town have strongly opposed a proposed Rs 1,400-crore cement grinding plant by Ambuja Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, during a public hearing conducted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

The Hindu reported that villagers, representing Mohone, Manda, Atali and Ambivli, cited concerns over long-term environmental and health impacts, potential disruption to livelihoods, and the legality of the project.

“We are opposing the project as it will disturb our livelihoods and harm the environment, creating air and water pollution. The MPCB should clarify whether they are prepared to approve a project with such adverse effects, rather than allowing Adani representatives to present it,” said Ramesh Konar, a 53-year-old teacher from Mohone.

According to the proposed plan, the 26.13-hectare site would host a 5.49-hectare grinding unit, with 9.67 hectares reserved for a green belt. The project is slated to be the second Adani initiative facing opposition in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, following resistance to the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The land, previously part of the National Rayon Company (NRC), was acquired by the Adani Group in 2020, with initial plans to develop a logistics park.

Villagers allege they only became aware of the project after the MPCB issued a public notice on 14 August inviting objections and suggestions within one month. They claim that local authorities failed to properly inform residents or maintain transparency regarding the proposal.