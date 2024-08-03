Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for Adani Group's cement unit

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, 3 August, laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,600-crore cement grinding unit of Ambuja Concrete North Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Group's Ambuja Cements, in Nawada district.

Adani Group has decided to invest an additional Rs 5,500 crore across various sectors in the state, a statement, issued by the CMO, said.

A total of 40,000 employment opportunities will be generated by these investments, it said.

"The project of 6 MTPA cement grinding unit, worth Rs 1,600 crore, will be implemented in three phases. The first one of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025. The project is expected to create 250 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs in the area," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The project is considered the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player.

It will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, the CMO said.