Maharashtra: Left parties observe 'anti-inflation week'

Accordingly, the Left parties' leaders along with their supporters and the commoners, staged demonstrations in different districts and tehsils to draw the Central government's attention to the spiralling inflation that has made life miserable for the people.



The decision to observe May 25-31 as a 'Week Against Price Rise & Unemployment' was taken on May 23 at an online meeting of leaders from all the Left and other like-minded parties in the state, said a party official.



"We shall hold large united protests at the district and tehsil levels on these issues. The Left Parties are also intensely dissatisfied at the very nominal decrease in petrol-diesel prices announced last week by the Centre which would ensure little or no relief," said the official.