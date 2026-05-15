Maharashtra: Onion farmers unhappy with Centre’s procurement price

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 15 May, announced that NAFED would procure onions at Rs 12.35 per kg, during a programme in Maharashtra’s Satara district. However, onion farmers in the state are far from satisfied with the procurement price, arguing that it is too low considering cultivation, labour and transportation costs.

Farmers are demanding a subsidy of at least Rs 1,500-2,000 per quintal and a minimum support price of Rs 30 per kg. They have also sought the immediate release of pending onion subsidies and financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Farmers across Maharashtra, especially small and marginal cultivators, are deeply distressed by the ongoing price crash. In some mandis, onion prices have reportedly fallen to as low as 50 paise to Re 1 per kg. In Nashik and several other major agricultural market committees, prices have dropped to between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 per quintal, far below production costs.

Farmers blame the Centre’s export restrictions for depressing onion prices and fuelling losses.

Maharashtra is India’s largest onion-producing state, accounting for nearly 35.45 per cent of the country’s total production. According to market reports for May, there is a significant mismatch between supply and demand in the state. Production has reportedly risen by nearly 70 per cent, but weak domestic and overseas demand, particularly from Gulf countries, has kept prices under pressure.