Maharashtra: Out of a pothole and into a pod taxi?

Mooted in March and approved by the cabinet in September, the ‘pod taxi project’ between Kurla and BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) has run into a wall of public cynicism — with good reason. What was this scheme, Mumbaikars fumed, if not a jumla ahead of the Assembly election (due any time now, with the current Assembly’s term ending in November).

The business district of BKC draws 4-6 lakh footfalls every day but is severely under-serviced by BEST buses and auto-rickshaws. The nearest suburban stations are Bandra and Kurla, merely 2–3 km away in terms of distance but anything between 30-40 minutes in terms of travel time in peak hours.

If officegoers are lucky to squeeze into a shared auto-rickshaw, they pay Rs 30-40 per head. Ola and Uber cabs charge anything between Rs 80 and Rs 100 for the same distance. The ‘auto-rickshaw mafia’ in complicity with the cops often charge even more. Walking on potholed roads with broken pavements is nerve-racking and takes more than 30 minutes each way. So, what are folks to do?

With city planners having bypassed BKC when it came to Metro lines, one suggestion was that corporations run free shuttle buses for their employees. They could pool resources and divert a part of their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to run smaller buses seating 36 people at a time. While some can afford to take the air-conditioned app-based Cityflo buses — from the western and eastern suburbs as well as Navi Mumbai into BKC — for the majority the daily commute is a daily nightmare.

Are pod taxis the panacea, then? The perfect solution with fares pegged at 21 bucks per head? That’s what the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announcement seemed to suggest, but people aren’t jumping for joy.