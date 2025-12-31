Maharashtra permits eateries and bars to operate till 5 am on New Year’s Eve

While granting the relaxation, the government has laid down a set of conditions that establishments must comply with. Owners and licence holders will be required to deploy private security personnel both inside and outside their premises to prevent any law and order issues. In the event of any untoward incident, responsibility will rest with the owner or licence holder.

The order clarifies that the extension relates only to the use of premises and does not dilute existing regulations governing the use of sound and music systems. All applicable directives issued by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court on noise levels will continue to remain in force.

The time relaxation applies only to establishments operating from enclosed building premises and does not cover open-air venues, officials said.

The home department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has also directed the police to maintain heightened vigilance across the state to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

