Maharashtra police register case against Tejashwi Yadav over tweet on PM Modi
Milind Narote, a BJP MLA from Gadchiroli is the complaint against Yadav for his alleged comment on X
Police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district have registered a case against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for an allegedly objectionable post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
A senior police official said the complaint was filed by Milind Narote, a BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, who alleged that Yadav posted the contentious comment on X ahead of the prime minister’s visit to Gaya, Bihar.
The first information report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.
Authorities are reportedly investigating the content of the post and the circumstances surrounding its circulation. No comments were immediately available from Yadav or his office regarding the FIR.
The case comes amid heightened political sensitivities in the state, with social media posts increasingly under scrutiny for potentially inflammatory content directed at public figures.
