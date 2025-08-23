Maharashtra police register case against Tejashwi Yadav over tweet on PM Modi

The first information report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the content of the post and the circumstances surrounding its circulation. No comments were immediately available from Yadav or his office regarding the FIR.

The case comes amid heightened political sensitivities in the state, with social media posts increasingly under scrutiny for potentially inflammatory content directed at public figures.