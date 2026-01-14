Maharashtra poll body restricts door-to-door campaigning after formal canvassing ends

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has barred candidates contesting civic elections from using microphones or moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, allowing only limited personal outreach after the close of official public campaigning.

The decision comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, scheduled to be held on Thursday. Formal public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening.

Under the SEC’s directive, candidates are permitted to meet voters personally and undertake door-to-door visits even after the campaign period has concluded, provided the group does not exceed five persons and no loudspeakers or microphones are used. Such outreach is also prohibited within a 100-metre radius of polling stations.