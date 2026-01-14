Maharashtra poll body restricts door-to-door campaigning after formal canvassing ends
Candidates barred from using microphones or moving in large groups ahead of civic polls
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has barred candidates contesting civic elections from using microphones or moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, allowing only limited personal outreach after the close of official public campaigning.
The decision comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, scheduled to be held on Thursday. Formal public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening.
Under the SEC’s directive, candidates are permitted to meet voters personally and undertake door-to-door visits even after the campaign period has concluded, provided the group does not exceed five persons and no loudspeakers or microphones are used. Such outreach is also prohibited within a 100-metre radius of polling stations.
The poll body clarified that candidates must conduct these visits without supporters and without resorting to electronic or amplified communication. Campaigning through electronic media, including SMS and other digital platforms, has been expressly banned once the public campaign period ends.
The SEC cited an earlier order dated 14 February 2012, stating that limited personal interaction with voters does not amount to public canvassing if carried out under strict conditions.
Opposition parties have criticised the move, arguing that it dilutes the spirit of the campaign freeze imposed by the election authority itself. They allege that the relaxation allows candidates to continue in-person campaigning despite the formal end of public canvassing.
The order has been circulated to all municipal commissioners and district collectors to ensure uniform implementation across the state during the final phase of the election process.
With PTI inputs
