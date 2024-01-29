Nagpur police declare RSS HQ ‘no drone’ zone until 28 March

Due to this, the order said, individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures, and videos, or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters.

"Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area," she said in the order.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.

The order will remain in effect from 29 January to 28 March of this year, they said.