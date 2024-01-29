Nagpur police declare RSS HQ ‘no drone’ zone until 28 March
Those violating the order will face action under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials say
The Nagpur police have declared the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) headquarters in the city a "no-drone" zone and banned photography and videography of the premises until 28 March, citing a potential threat to it. The RSS headquarters is located in Nagpur's Mahal area.
In an order issued on Sunday, 28 January under section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), joint commissioner of police Aswati Dorje said the RSS HQ stands in a densely populated area surrounded by hotels, lodges and coaching classes.
Due to this, the order said, individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures, and videos, or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters.
"Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area," she said in the order.
Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.
The order will remain in effect from 29 January to 28 March of this year, they said.
