Maharashtra slashes security fees for cricket matches

The Maharashtra government passed a resolution on June 28 slashing the fee to be provided to provide security during cricket matches in the state.

Earlier, police personnel used to charge Rs 70 lakhs for an international T-20 match or IPL match in Mumbai, while they would charge Rs 50 lakhs in other districts of Maharashtra. The rates have now been slashed to Rs 10 lakhs per match.

On the other hand, for Test and One Day International matches the rates have been slashed to Rs 25 lakhs from Rs 75 lakhs and Rs 60 lakhs, respectively, for matches played in Mumbai. The rate slash is to be implemented across the state where outside of Mumbai, security rates for Tests and ODIs were Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 40 lakhs, respectively.