Maharashtra stays new RTI rules after Anna Hazare's protest threat

The Maharashtra government on Thursday stayed the implementation of the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' intervention amid mounting criticism from transparency activists led by Anna Hazare.

The new rules, which proposed a higher application fee, mandatory proof of identity and citizenship, and restrictions on the scope of RTI applications, had been notified on 12 June and came into force immediately upon publication in the official gazette.

According to sources, Fadnavis directed the state's chief information commissioner to keep the new rules in abeyance.

The move comes after Hazare threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from 5 July if the government did not withdraw the amended rules, which he said diluted the spirit of the Right to Information Act and made it more difficult for citizens to access information.

Among the key changes proposed under the rules was an increase in the RTI application fee to Rs 30. Applicants would also have been required to pay Rs 5 per A4 page or scanned page of information. Inspection of records would have remained free for the first hour, after which a fee of Rs 50 per hour would apply. Applicants below the poverty line would have been exempt from the application fee, though charges would still apply for information exceeding 50 pages.