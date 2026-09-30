Maharashtra tells banks to halt farm recovery visits amid drought

Banks and credit societies told not to visit farmers for crop loan recovery

Drought relief panel orders a 10 per cent urban water cut, with conserved supplies to be held until June next year

Officials are asked to submit a crop condition report by 25 October and prepare district-level fodder plans

With drought-hit farmers struggling and the Maharashtra government facing criticism over its response, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed banks and credit societies not to visit farmers’ homes for crop loan recovery. He has also asked officials to explore whether the Reserve Bank of India could issue a circular suspending recovery proceedings.

At a meeting of the drought relief cabinet sub-committee chaired by Bawankule on Tuesday, the panel also directed a 10 per cent cut in urban water supplies. The water saved is to be retained as a buffer until June next year, according to an official release.

Maharashtra has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas amid deficient rainfall and announced assistance including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions and electricity bill subsidies. Water is currently being supplied through 560 tankers across the state.

Under fire from various quarters, Bawankule asked chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal to ascertain whether the RBI could intervene on loan recovery. He said district collectors and police officials should ensure that banks and credit societies do not approach farmers to recover crop loans during the crisis.

He also directed local revenue staff, gram sevaks and agriculture officers to remain in their assigned areas and closely monitor conditions.