Maharashtra: Voters reject BJP’s six-family slate in Loha municipal elections

Voters in Loha town of Maharashtra’s Nanded district have decisively rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to field six members of the same family in the municipal council elections, delivering a setback to the party that frequently targets rivals over dynastic politics.

The controversy centred on the BJP’s nominations in the Loha Municipal Council, where Gajanan Suryawanshi was projected as the party’s mayoral candidate, while his wife, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and a close relative were fielded across different wards. The move drew sharp attention in political circles, particularly because the BJP has consistently accused other political parties of promoting family rule.

Election results showed that all six BJP candidates from the Suryawanshi family were defeated, a verdict widely interpreted as a rejection of nepotism by the electorate. The mayor’s post was won by the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, strengthening the party’s presence in the civic body.