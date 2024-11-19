Maharashtra’s Modi fatigue leaves Nitin Gadkari leading the charge

The BJP and the RSS have brought back union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari to spearhead the Maharashtra campaign, especially after Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah were conspicuously missing during the last few days of the campaign.

While the PM, whose rallies were reportedly sparsely attended and whose speeches failed to rally the crowd, flew off to Nigeria and Brazil, Amit Shah cancelled all his rallies in Gadchiroli, ostensibly on the pretext of attending to developments in Manipur.

Even Yogi Adityanath went missing, partly because of the by-polls in his own state, but largely because there was no demand for him among the local BJP candidates.

All the divisive slogans — like batenge toh katenge (divided, we [Hindus?] will be cut down), ek hain toh safe hain (we have safety in [Hindu] unity), 'vote jihad' — Aurangzeb and Pakistan invoked by Modi, Yogi and Devendra Fadnavis did not seem to impress or enthuse Maha voters. There was palpable fatigue for the communal rhetoric — and Nitin Gadkari, who addressed as many as 72 election rallies, steered clear of the divisive agenda, focusing instead on development.

With the BJP lacking state-level leaders with appeal across the region and Fadnavis unable to campaign everywhere, the BJP had no option but to fall back on Gadkari.

Gadkari’s comeback is also due to the RSS taking over the campaign of the BJP (not of the entire Mahayuti, though). If the coalition does well, the RSS' choice for the top job will have to be between Fadnavis and Gadkari, believe observers.