The clock is ticking: Chhagan Bhujbal opts out in Nashik to allow MahaYuti consensus

Maharashtra minister and veteran Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has announced today, 19 April, that he is opting out of the fray for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, to enable the MahaYuti partners to seal a seat-sharing agreement at the earliest.

He however made it clear that his decision in no way signals any discontent with the NCP leadership, saying that he would campaign for the candidate who was finalised by the MahaYuti for Nashik.

With Bhujbal's announcement, the ball is now in the court of the other MahaYuti partners — the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Apart from Bhujbal, the BJP has staked a claim to the seat citing its strength, while sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse has already launched a campaign demanding his renomination.

Bhujbal's move has stunned the NCP leadership, as it was engaged in talks with the Shiv Sena and BJP over his claim to the Nashik seat.

As the founder of the Samata Parishad, which has a strong presence in the OBC community that constitutes about 33 per cent of the state population, Bhujbal's decision may impact the prospects of the NCP and MahaYuti adversely, as the OBCs could feel that its tallest leader has been victimised.