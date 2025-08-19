Maha’s double-engine breakdown: 10 dead, 100s displaced, monorails suspended with 700-plus inside

The weather department, meanwhile, issued warnings for more rain across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Chief minister Fadnavis acknowledged the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert, per PTI reports. The Pune district administration also issued a red alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall along the ghats, with strong winds.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices and also advised private firms to encourage employees to work from home, except staff in essential and emergency services. Schools and colleges have yet to reopen since the weekend.

The Mithi river crossed the danger mark, causing waterlogging in the densely populated areas of Kurla and Sakinaka nearby, necessitating evacuations, as well as flooding railway tracks and areas near the Mumbai airport — where, incidentally, a parked IndiGo bus burst into flames, adding to the day's chaos.

In Kolhapur, the Radhanagari dam had to release 11,500 cusecs of water into the Bhogavati River, causing the Panchganga to flow above the danger mark for the fifth time this monsoon season.

In the Konkan region, the Kundalika and Savitri rivers have also swelled beyond their danger marks. Further intense rainfall is still expected here.

Meanwhile, Marathwada and Vidarbha are currently on orange alert, but hopefully should fade to yellow later in the week, per the IMD.

For today, Nanded was the worst hit, as Mumbai struggled to cope with over 500 mm of rain over two days.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray proclaimed in an X post, "Truly a government blessed by the vote chori commission and not the people."

His post listed the monorail incident, the flooding of the Mumbai airport earlier in the day and "new flooding spots" near new 'infrastructure', citing them as examples of the absence of governance in the city. He also wondered at the lack of planning despite the dire weather alerts.