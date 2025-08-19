Eight killed in Nanded floods, record 300 mm downpour pounds Mumbai

Eight people have died in Nanded district of Maharashtra which witnessed flooding due to a cloudburst-like situation. Mumbai received a record 300 mm rainfall.

Crops spread across 12 to 14 lakh acres have been damaged due to the heavy rain lashing different parts of the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on 19 August.

Apart from the damage to crops, eight people have died in Nanded district and there have also been cattle losses.

"Overall the situation is under control. Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm. The city's lifeline -- suburban trains have slowed down or are running late. The Mithi river (in Mumbai) reached the danger-level mark and 400 to 500 persons had to be evacuated. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the situation on the field," Fadnavis said.

Shinde missed the cabinet meeting for the second consecutive week.

The administration had announced a holiday for the educational institutions and offices and asked private offices to allow work from home for its staff wherever possible.

The district collectors have been authorised to take decisions on financial aid to the affected persons for cattle loss, house damage and loss of lives, as per the NDRF rules. The administration has been asked to conduct panchnamas (spot inspection) for crop losses, the CM added.