Mahua Moitra demands immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court's order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, and demanded restoration of the Congress leader's membership in the Lower House.

"It’s been over 48 hours since the Supreme Court stayed the unlawful conviction of Rahul Gandhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order," Moitra wrote in a tweet attacking the BJP-led Central government.

Any delay is unjust and in defiance of India’s highest court, she asserted, adding: "Satyameva Jayate."

Meanwhile, echoing similar sentiment, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi ji’s conviction was stayed on Friday. As a natural consequence, he should be in Parliament tomorrow. The BJP cannot drag its feet anymore, over 48 hours have passed since the Supreme Court verdict."