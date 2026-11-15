Maize prices surge 55% in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal, raising poultry feed costs

Maize and soya are the primary ingredients used in poultry feed, with maize accounting for more than 40 per cent of its composition. Farmers say the sharp increase in its price has significantly raised the overall cost of preparing feed.

Apart from its nutritional importance, maize also plays a role in determining the colour of egg yolks, making it an essential component of poultry feed.

An adult bird consumes approximately 110 grams of feed every day, of which nearly 55 grams consists of grains, predominantly maize. This daily requirement forces farmers to maintain regular procurement despite rising prices and supply constraints.

Poultry farm owners have linked the decline in maize availability to inadequate rainfall and the impact of El Niño on agricultural production. Lower output from major growing regions has tightened supplies and pushed up market prices.

The shortage has created a double challenge for poultry farmers, who are struggling with both higher procurement costs and difficulties in securing sufficient quantities of maize.

With feed being a major component of poultry production expenses, the price increase has added to the financial burden on farmers, particularly those operating large-scale poultry units.

The increase of up to Rs 12 per kg in maize prices has further intensified concerns over the sustainability of production costs in Namakkal's poultry sector.

Farmers fear that continued supply constraints and elevated prices could put further pressure on poultry operations, making the availability and affordability of maize crucial to sustaining egg production.

With IANS inputs