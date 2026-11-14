Vijay set to take Tamil Nadu’s Mekedatu objections to Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 November over Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal.

Vijay has urged the Centre to withhold permission without Tamil Nadu’s consent; Karnataka disputes the need for such approval.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has sought central clearances, while Tamil Nadu has reiterated its opposition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 16 November to raise objections to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam, as the two states harden their positions over the Cauvery project.

The anticipated meeting follows Vijay’s 7 November letter urging Modi to ensure that the Centre does not permit the project without Tamil Nadu’s consent. The chief minister had flagged concerns about its potential impact on the state’s water availability.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has rejected the argument that his government requires another state’s permission to build a dam within its territory.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar claimed that the Supreme Court had allowed Karnataka to proceed, provided it fulfilled its water-release obligations. He said the state would honour its annual commitment to release 177 thousand million cubic feet of water to Tamil Nadu.