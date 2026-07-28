Congress MP seeks Lok Sabha debate over Centre’s stand on Mekedatu project

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the Centre's position regarding the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project in Karnataka, arguing that it has raised serious concerns over Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery waters.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha secretary-general, the Virudhunagar MP described the matter as one of "grave public importance", saying the Union government's recent response in Parliament had created widespread apprehension in Tamil Nadu.

Tagore said the Cauvery River is vital to the state's economy and water security, sustaining lakhs of farmers in the delta region while providing drinking water to millions of people. He argued that any dam, reservoir or other construction upstream capable of altering the river's natural flow could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's agricultural and drinking water needs.

The Congress leader criticised the Centre's response in Parliament, in which the minister of state for Jal Shakti reportedly stated that the Supreme Court's judgment on the Cauvery water dispute does not require Karnataka to obtain the consent of downstream riparian states before carrying out construction across the river.

According to Tagore, the reply has deepened concerns in Tamil Nadu because it does not adequately address the state's objections to the proposed Mekedatu project.

He contended that the issue is not merely about obtaining consent but about the Union government's constitutional responsibility to safeguard Tamil Nadu's legally allocated share of Cauvery waters, as determined by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and subsequently modified by the Supreme Court.

Tagore asserted that no upstream state should be permitted to undertake projects that could reduce or adversely affect water availability for downstream states.