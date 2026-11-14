Mekedatu row: Stalin urges Vijay to end silence, rally parties

M.K. Stalin urges Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting against Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal.

The DMK chief cites Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar’s renewed commitment to the project and concerns among Tamil Nadu’s farmers.

Stalin wants elected representatives to present a united appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside the Assembly’s June resolution.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting against Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal, pressing the Tamil Nadu government to mount a united political response to renewed assertions that the project would go ahead.

In a letter to Vijay, the former chief minister said Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar’s remarks had caused considerable concern among Tamil Nadu’s farmers. He called on the government to bring parties together and take their objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Stalin, Shivakumar reiterated his determination to build the reservoir at a government event attended by Modi on 13 November, declaring that nobody could stop its construction.

Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government could no longer remain silent, arguing that the issue involved both the livelihoods of Cauvery delta farmers and the river’s historical and emotional significance for Tamils.